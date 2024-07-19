The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is asking drivers to allow for extra travel time on Valley freeways this weekend, July 19-22. Whether heading to WNBA All Star Weekend events downtown or traveling elsewhere, drivers should be aware of the following closures or restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways:

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and the I-17 “Split” near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 22). Consider using Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe north to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area can avoid the closure by using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the West Valley.

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Dixileta Drive in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 22). Allow plenty of extra travel time and consider traveling during morning or nighttime hours.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 22).

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 22).

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.