Ahead of GivingTuesday, Nov. 28, AZ Impact for Good announced an urgent appeal on behalf of Arizona nonprofits, stating that many organizations are in greater need of dollars this year to support the essential services they offer.

The advocate says that need is critical now because Arizona nonprofits are experiencing increases in demand for services that outpace available funding. Nationally, in 2022, total charitable giving from individuals, foundations, businesses and bequests dropped by 3.4 percent in current dollars and 10.5 percent relative to inflation.

In addition, the Fundraising Effectiveness Project, an initiative of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, found a decrease in donors and dollars given was evident across all donor types in the first quarter of 2023, with major donors driving the decline in dollars and donor retention. Paired with a sharp drop in dollars given by new donors, these outcomes set the stage for compounded challenges for the sector throughout 2023.

“GivingTuesday is all about gratitude expressed through monetary donations to support Arizona nonprofits,” said Kristen Wilson, CEO of AZ Impact for Good. “Now, this all-important day is here, and we simply ask everyone to take a moment to make that critical donation on AZGives.org or to any nonprofit. Each dollar makes a positive impact.”

AZ Impact for Good considers GivingTuesday as the prelude to the upcoming AZGivesDay, which takes place April 2, 2024. In April 2023, the fundraising event known as Arizona Gives Day generated $5.3 Million for nearly 900 nonprofit organizations statewide. The annual event has now raised nearly $42 million.

The AZGives.org website is a good place to start for those who may be looking for a local nonprofit that aligns with their interests — from arts and culture and the environment to animals, human services and education.