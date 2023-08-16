Now through Sunday, Aug. 20, Valley residents can watch “The Last Movie Ever Made” online.

After premiering at the 2023 Phoenix Film Festival in March, the locally shot and produced film has been making the rounds at U.S. film festivals, this week in Florida at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Written by Phoenix resident Nathan Blackwell, “The Last Movie Ever Made” is described as “a whimsical horror comedy about a ridiculous and unlikely series of events that turns into a nearly-as-likely movie miracle.” With the world about to end, a man convinces a group of friends and strangers to help finish the sci-fi movie he abandoned in high school. Inhabiting the do-it-yourself spirit of independent filmmakers coloring outside the lines drawn by Hollywood, at heart, this charmingly off-the-wall tale is a tribute to the joy of making things with your friends.

The cost to stream the movie is $10 and tickets are available here. Learn more about Squishy Studios, the Phoenix production company behind the film, on its website.