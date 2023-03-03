The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting numerous closures or restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 3–6) for freeway improvement projects. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes.

The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 6) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Yorkshire/Union Hills drives and Bell Road also closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: Northbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes overnight between Northern and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction.

(March 6) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Yorkshire/Union Hills drives and Bell Road also closed.

Northbound I-17 is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (March 5) while pavement repair work is taking place. Drivers should consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway), while northbound I-17 is restricted.

(March 5) while pavement repair work is taking place. Drivers should consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway), while northbound I-17 is restricted. Westbound I-10 closed between SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (March 4) for widening project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads also closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue and westbound HOV-lane ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Detour : Consider alternate routes. Traffic detouring on northbound SR 143 can use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 24th and 40th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (March 4). Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 6).

(Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport (March 4) for widening project. Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 4) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

(“Stack” interchange) (March 4) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary detour : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

(the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) (March 5) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Westbound US 60 closed between Stapley Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 6) for pavement improvement project.

(Price Freeway) (March 6) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River bridge (south of Chandler) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (March 5-9) for pavement improvement project.

For a complete list of area closures and restrictions, as well as suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.