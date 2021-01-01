DanceWise Dance Studio Invites Public to Celebrate Anniversary

September 2021
Put on your dancing shoes to help a local business celebrate its one-year anniversary.
Wife and husband team Julianne and Paul Daniells are excited to mark the anniversary of their DanceWise Dance Studio at the Cinema Park mall at 5555 N. Seventh St., Suite 112. This couple opened the studio in October of 2020 though it was a stressful time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to thank the whole Arizona dancing community for supporting their business, Julianne and Paul will have a mini group lesson and full, open social dance party for $1 per person at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. DanceWise also will hold a showcase – A Joyous & Elegant Affair – with students, dance professionals and dancers from around Arizona, as well as social dancing, on Oct. 2. There will be a VIP reception from 5 to 6 p.m., social dancing from 6 to 7 p.m. and then performances starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 per person and include the social dance hour before the show. VIP tickets cost $40 per person and include a catered reception with food and drinks. Tickets must be bought in advance.
Julianne and Paul restricted the number of dancers they and their employees taught at one time in the studio and work hard to keep the facility safe and clean during this global healthcare crisis. They used imagination and flexibility to instruct students by recording students on video, one dancer or one couple at a time, rather than holding a traditional dance showcase performance. Group dancers wore masks to try to protect themselves and others.
The dance studio has continued to grow, offering regular classes for beginners, as well as courses for advanced dancers and hosting a social dance every Saturday evening. Julianne, Paul and other teachers at the school teach various dance styles, including Latin (Salsa and Bachata), Zumba, BollyX, Argentine Tango and Lindy Hop swing.
To purchase tickets to the showcase on Oct. 2, call the studio at 602-493-6595, email reception@dancewiseaz.com or stop by the business at 5555 N. Seventh St. Find out more by visiting www.dancewiseaz.com.