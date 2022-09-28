St. Vincent de Paul names Clancy as CEO

September 2022
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix Diocesan Council (SVdP) announced that Shannon Clancy will serve as its new chief executive officer. A Phoenix native, Clancy is the first female CEO for the Arizona nonprofit in its 76-year history. She assumes leadership Oct. 1.
Clancy steps into the role after nearly 20 years of dedication to SVdP’s mission, which offers hope to those who need services and those who want to serve their community by helping SVdP feed, clothe, house and heal. She most recently served as associate CEO.
“One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is that our community is filled with kind, compassionate, loving people who want to make a difference,” Clancy said. “I’m honored to be entrusted with furthering such a special mission. It’s my deep wish to invite more people into our work to build a community for all of us, where we each find hope and opportunity to encounter the best of humanity, love and compassion in one another.”
Clancy assumes leadership from Steve Zabilski, who served as SVdP’s top executive for more than 25 years.
Learn more at www.svdpaz.org.