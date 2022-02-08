Drought Pipeline update: Glendale Avenue and 21st Street

North Central News

 
February 2022

Beginning Feb. 14, installation of the 66” drought pipeline will enter Glendale Avenue at 21st Street. As this happens:

  • 21st Street at Glendale Avenue will be closed, with through traffic maintained on Glendale Avenue.
  • No left turns will be permitted onto Glendale Avenue from 19th Street or 20th Street.
  • Speeds will be restricted to 25 mph in the construction zone.
  • Resident access will be maintained.

This phase of work is expected to take six to eight weeks.

The purpose of the Drought Pipeline Project is to ensure all residents have access to safe, reliable, clean drinking water during future times of shortage on the Colorado River.​ The primary importance is for customers to have access to an alternative water supply in North Phoenix

North Phoenix residents (more tha​n 400,000 people) are served exclusively by Colorado River water treated at two water treatment plants. The new pipelines and pump stations will be used to alleviate the effects of drought, by ensuring that water supplies from the Salt and Verde Rivers are available to north Phoenix during future shortage on the Colorado River.​

For additional information and updates, call 602-235-2666 or visit www.phoenix.gov/droughtpipeline.

