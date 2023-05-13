The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures along sections of three Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, May 12–15. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following restrictions are in place:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, May 15, for pavement improvement. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed.
- Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, May 15, for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) at the SR 51 Mini-Stack to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Another detour to consider: From I-10 in the West Valley, use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/.
- Eastbound/northbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Val Vista Drive and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for pavement sealing.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (left lanes closed) between Power and Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday, May 14, for pavement improvement.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for widening project.
- For a complete list of weekend closures and restrictions, as well as suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.