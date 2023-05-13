The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures along sections of three Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, May 12–15. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following restrictions are in place:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, May 15, for pavement improvement. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, May 15, for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) at the SR 51 Mini-Stack to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Another detour to consider: From I-10 in the West Valley, use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/.

Eastbound/northbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Val Vista Drive and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for pavement sealing.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (left lanes closed) between Power and Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday, May 14, for pavement improvement.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for widening project.

For a complete list of weekend closures and restrictions, as well as suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.