3A Automotive & Diesel will give away a mechanically restored Honda Pilot to a deserving individual who helps veterans through their Turbo Boost Car Giveaway, to be held Wednesday, June 28, at 10 a.m.

The company said, “We are looking for someone who works hard, helps veterans and could really use a boost of a more reliable car.”

Nominations are being accepted until June 21. Go to the online submission form or send an email to turboboost@3aautomotive.com to nominate someone. The winner of the car will be announced June 28 at 3A’s shop, 1539 W. Hatcher Rd., Phoenix. Coffee and pastries will be offered to Sunnyslope community members who join in the celebration.

3A Automotive & Diesel is a second generation locally owned and operated family business that has been in Sunnyslope since 1975. Owners Jimmy and Nadine Alauria are Phoenix natives and proud community leaders, working with the area’s block watches, schools, neighborhood groups, businesses, nonprofits, residents and more.

For additional information, visit www.3aautorepair.com.