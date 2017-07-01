Governor Ducey orders residents to ‘stay home’ with some exceptions
March 2020
Governor Doug Ducey just issued an executive order instructing everyone in the state to “Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected” in a continued attempt to slow the spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19. That means residents are being told to stay at home except to participate in or conduct essential activities including “for employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions” or “To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services.”
Ducey encourages everyone to maintain ongoing connections and communication with family members, friends, neighbors and other social groups.
Employers that are the sole proprietors or that have family-owned businesses where work is done in a separate office space from their homes, as long as the businesses are not open to serve the public, also may remain open.
And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public
https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/eo_2020-18_stay_home_stay_healthy_stay_connected_1.0.pdf
