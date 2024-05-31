The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting three scheduled improvement-project closures this weekend, May 31-June 3. ADOT suggests drivers allow extra time and consider traveling during non-peak early morning or overnight hours while the following closures are in place:

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 3). Primary Detour: Exit I-17 to westbound Loop 303 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road. Drivers also can consider staying on southbound Loop 303 in the West Valley to eastbound I-10 (toward downtown Phoenix).

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and the I-17 “Split” near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 3). Primary Detour: Travel east on US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley.

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Warner Road in the Chandler area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 3).

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and travel alerts for this weekend.