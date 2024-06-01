The S’edav Va’aki Museum (SVM) invites families to enjoy children’s story time and hands-on crafts in this year’s installment of Summer Storytime for Kids. This June, SVM will be offering two methods to join the summer storytime program. For $5 per child, families can visit in-person at 10 a.m. June 8 and June 22 for on-site storytime. The fee includes program admission, snacks, a fun story related craft, and free museum admission for the participating child.

SVM also has options for free virtual storytimes June 1 and June 29. The links to each of the free videos will be available on the museum’s website and through Activenet (https://apm.activecommunities.com/phoenix/Home). These free videos will only be available for three months. Crafts for these virtual sessions will also be available to order online through Activenet for $5 but will need to be picked up in-person at SVM. Each week features a different story and unique craft.

In-person book presentations include “Quincy the Quail and The Mysterious Egg” by Barbara Renner, and “Cate and the Garden Bandits” by Betsy Coffeen. Virtual presentations include “Night Watchers, Nocturnal Creatures of North America” by Conrad J. Storad, and “The Remarkable Story of Willie the Crow: A Hickory Doc’s Tale” by Linda Harkey.

Located at 4619 E. Washington St., S’eḏav Va’aki Museum (formerly Pueblo Grande) is a 1,500-year-old archaeological site once inhabited by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People. For more information, call 602-495-0901 or visit www.phoenix.gov/sedav-vaaki.