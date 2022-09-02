Labor Day weekend freeway advisory and transit schedule

September 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will not schedule any full highway closures over the extended holiday weekend (Friday afternoon through early Tuesday, Sept. 2–5). There are some existing work zones to watch for, including:
ADOT reminds drivers to focus on safe driving this weekend: Stay alert, don’t speed and buckle up. Never drive while impaired. Pack an emergency kit for road trips that includes extra bottled water, blankets, first aid kit and other items to help in case of an unscheduled highway closure or the need to pull over along a highway. Prepare for hot weather and possible storms.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map for additional information or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.
In addition, in honor of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, Phoenix-area bus, light rail and streetcar service will be operating on a Sunday schedule. There will be no express or RAPID bus service.
Customer Service and all transit center windows will be closed. Riders can use the new Valley Metro app for trip planning and tracking vehicles in real time. Trip planner and schedules are also available on the website.