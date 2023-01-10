The Phoenix Police Department announced that it is currently revising its Use of Force policy, and the public’s input is sought.

In a press release, the department stated, “As part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to transparency with the community we serve, we will be seeking public input involving major policy revisions.”

A draft copy of the proposed Use of Force policy is available here for review. This is a draft and not the entire policy.

The department added that the initial draft includes the foundational components of the Use of Force Policy: Core Principles, expanded Definitions, Levels of Force and revised General Policies.

The public input and comment period will last for two weeks, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, and ending Tuesday, Jan. 31. The department invites and encourages the public to submit feedback once the comment period begins. A link for the feedback form will be available Jan. 17.

“All comments will be reviewed and taken into consideration before the policy is finalized,” the department said.

In the near future, the remaining sections of the policy will be amended and released for public review and comment. Those sections of the policy include Force Options, Reporting Requirements and Duty to Intervene.

Find updates at www.phoenix.gov/police.