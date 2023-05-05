The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that they should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while several major freeway closures for improvement projects are in place this weekend (May 5–8). Here are just a few of the weekend freeway restrictions that are scheduled:

Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detours : Consider northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route. For drivers on northbound I-17: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues.

(May 8) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed.

Southbound I-17 HOV lane closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for Valley Metro light rail construction.

The I-17 southbound frontage road remains closed between Cheryl Drive and Dunlap Avenue 24/7 through Monday, June 5, at 5 p.m.



Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 8) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. All Loop 202 EB and EB ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Primary Detour: Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 to reach either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as alternate routes to bypass the closure. Detour to consider: Westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix. More information is available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts.

(Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 8) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. All Loop 202 EB and EB ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for pavement improvements and lane striping. Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road closed. Detours : Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for pavement improvements and lane striping. Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road closed.

For additional weekend closures and suggested detours, click on the Weekend Traffic Advisory map. For more information, visit www.azdot.gov.