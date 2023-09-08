The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that work on improvement projects will close or restrict some Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Sept. 8-11). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed. Detours : Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including Pinnacle Peak or Happy Valley roads, to enter northbound I-17. Note: Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed from midnight to noon Saturday (Sept. 9) for wall repairs. Detours include westbound Mayo Boulevard to 64th or 56th streets.

Westbound US 60 ramp (Superstition Freeway) to westbound I-10 in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for pavement marking as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be open. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and off-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and other destinations. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 11) for construction. Consider exiting at Elliot Road.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 9) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 40th Street. Note: Southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 9). Consider entering eastbound I-10 from Broadway Road. For more information, visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.