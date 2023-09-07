The Greater Phoenix Chamber and Cox Communications will present Economic Outlook 2024 on Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, located at 340 N. 3rd Street.

“We’re bringing back renowned Arizona economist Elliott Pollack for our Economic Outlook breakfast, along with chief investment strategist Steve Wyett to provide valuable insights for businesses of all sizes,” said Todd Sanders, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber. “It is our pleasure to bring our members and the community together to give everyone a look ahead at what people can expect of the economy, locally, nationally, and globally to help them make more informed decisions for the next year.”

Early bird pricing for the event is available until Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. The cost is $125 for members and $150 for non-members. To register, visit http://phoenixchamber.com/eo2024.