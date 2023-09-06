Glendale Union High School District

Be aware that absences add up

Did you know that missing two times a month means a student misses 10 percent of the school year? GUHSD is spreading the message about the significance of attendance by encouraging students to attend regularly. Students’ presence in the classroom not only benefits them but also contributes to a positive and engaging learning environment for their classmates and teachers.

Madison School District

District hiring fair scheduled

Madison School District will host a hiring fair Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 4–6 p.m. at the Madison District office. Madison is currently hiring guest teachers, before and after school program staff, student support paraprofessionals and more. Madison offers excellent benefits, professional development opportunities and more.

Madison District office is located at 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix. View the current available positions at www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Recognize staff with ‘Awesome Award’

Was there a special Madison staff member who helped make the first week of school a success for you or your child? Send them an Awesome Award.

The Awesome Award is a staff recognition that celebrates everyday greatness. Awesome Awards thank Madison employees for supporting students, families and their school communities. Employees receive a certificate that includes a brief explanation from the nominator about why they are so awesome.

The awards form is open to everyone. Students, families, staff and community members can send an Awesome Award to any Madison employee at www.madisonaz.org/awesomeaward.

McKinley is ‘Teacher of the Year’ candidate

Madison Camelview Elementary School coding teacher Jessie McKinley was recently named as one of only 15 teachers across the state of Arizona to be a candidate for the 2024 Arizona Teacher of the Year award.

The annual Arizona Teacher of the Year program is the premier event of the Arizona Educational Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to spotlighting and championing the exceptional work of public schools. The educator ultimately selected as Arizona Teacher of the Year becomes the state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Osborn School District

Kahl nominated for ‘Teacher of the Year’

In August, the Arizona Educational Foundation announced the 15 teachers named as candidates for 2024 Arizona Teacher of the Year award. Considered the “Oscar Awards” of teaching, the educator ultimately selected as Arizona Teacher of the Year becomes our state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Among those 15 candidates is Kayce Kahl, who teaches fifth grade at Clarendon Elementary School in the Osborn School District. Kahl has served 14 years as a teacher.

All 15 will be recognized at the Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards Oct. 14. The teacher receiving top honors will be announced live at the October ceremony, which will be held at the Madison Center for the Arts. Learn more at www.azedfoundation.org/teachersrock.

Phoenix Union High School District

PXU names ‘Student of the Year’

Analy Cota Olguin is one of two Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) students who were named “Student of the Year.”

The 2023 Bioscience High School graduate, who is Phoenix Union’s first graduate to reach more than $4.6 million in total awarded scholarships, will attend Williams College in Massachusetts on a full-ride scholarship.

Cota Olguin is the daughter of immigrants from Mexico, and she feels that they have always instilled the value of education in her. She has always enjoyed learning and considers herself to be a bookworm. She decided to attend Bioscience High School because she wanted to attend a smaller high school.

At Williams College, Cota Olguin plans to major in biology and someday attend law school. She also is considering pursuing education and becoming a teacher.

Her advice to any prospective students is, “If you are stuck on anything, ask for help. Don’t be shy, just go for it.”

Camelback teacher joins Earthwatch research team

Lauren Hubert, a science teacher at Camelback High School, joined a research team for a nine-day expedition in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, to help scientists understand how climate change is affecting caterpillars.

The teacher was part of an Earthwatch Teach Earth USA Fellowship Program, and from July 1-9, served as senior fellow to a 12-person team of volunteers for the “Climate Change and Caterpillars in Nevada” project, led by researchers from the University of Nevada – Reno.

Hubert explained that climate change is dramatically visible in the reduced populations of Lepidoptera — butterflies, moths, caterpillars — threatening the existence of some, such as the Monarch butterfly. Butterflies are primary pollinators for many herbs and vegetables, including those in the sunflower, mint, legume and carrot families.

“I never imagined I could take part in real climate science data collection like a real scientist,” said Hubert. “I was thrilled to capture pictures of the caterpillars, moths, and butterflies we collected, as well as our beautiful surroundings. I can’t wait to integrate it all into my classroom lessons and share what I learned with my community.”

Read about the expedition at https://earthwatchcaterpillars.weebly.com.

Washington Elementary School District

WESD is hiring for classified positions

Washington Elementary School District (WESD) currently has several classified job openings including paraprofessionals, day and night custodians, childcare assistants, cafeteria staff, office technicians, crossing guards and more. The district offers paid holidays and personal leave, vacation time, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement, insurance benefits for employees working 30 hours a week, discounts on WESD-sponsored childcare, extensive training, and opportunities for advancement.

To apply online, please visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org. To learn more, call 602-347-2622.

Schools receive ‘Bus’ donations

WESD sent a hearty “thank you” to AZTV and Valley of the Sun United Way for their generous donations to Stuff the Bus 2023. As part of the program, 90 backpacks stuffed with back-to-school supplies and teacher boxes were donated to Maryland School, Mountain View School and Orangewood School.

The district said, “WESD is grateful for their support in helping ensure our students and teachers have the supplies they need for success.”