Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center will present monthly yoga sessions for military and veterans, hosted by Veteran’s Yoga Project.

Once a month, all military and veterans are open to join in on a relaxing, soothing, slow-flow style evening of yoga, led by professionals at the Veterans Yoga Project. This class will be offered every second Tuesday of the month and will run from 6:15–7 p.m. The next class is Sept. 12.

The classes are free to all military and veterans — regardless of membership status at the Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center. All non-veterans, regardless of membership status at the Sports and Fitness Center, will need to pay $5 to attend, including any additional guests.

For information about the classes, contact Autumn Ewert at autumne@ability360.org. Learn more about the organization by calling 602-256-2245 or visiting www.ability360.org.