Beth Ami Temple adult congregation will host a Wine and Cheese Open House Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. The event is an opportunity for the community at-large to meet Rabbi Allison Lawton and Cantorial Soloist Michael Robbins, the board of trustees, and members of the congregation.

Everyone is invited to learn more about the congregation. The temple says that dues are modest and there is no building fund. As an added incentive, tickets purchased for the High Holiday services can be applied toward the annual membership dues. Many and varied social groups and activities are offered, such as movies, dining, hiking, Mahjong, book club, bridge, fitness, and travel. In addition, Beth Ami observes special holidays during the year along with guest speakers, concerts and a number of community affairs projects.

The open house will be followed by a Friday night Shabbat service at 7 p.m. The temple is located at 3535 E. Lincoln Dr., inside the Gloria Christi Church, where it has been meeting since founded over 40 years ago. To RSVP for the event, call 602-956-0805, or email bethamitemple@hotmail.com. Learn more at www.bethamitemple.org.