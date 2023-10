The Arizona Humane Society will hold its 25th annual Compassion with Fashion fundraiser this month. The event will be hosted at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

The event, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved, complete with a seated luncheon, silent and live auctions, and a fashion show.

Learn more at www.azhumane.org/compassion-with-fashion.