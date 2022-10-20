Camelback DAR honors local attorney

The Camelback Chapter of the NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) presented the organization’s Community Service Award to local attorney Ernest E. Shaver in August for his considerable contributions to the Phoenix community. Shaver provides pro-bono legal assistance to homeless seniors or those facing homelessness.

In his more than 25 years of private practice, Shaver has helped many low-income elderly clients with elder law issues. He recognized that many elderly seniors were not able to utilize his legal services because they could not afford the fees. He established The Caritas Project, a nonprofit that is recognized by the Arizona Supreme Court as an approved legal service, and since 2015 he has partnered with Justa Center, a Phoenix day center exclusively for homeless senior adults.

In 2021 alone, he assisted over 500 individual, at-risk senior citizens. Prior to COVID, Shaver also partnered with UNOM Halle Women’s Center and Phoenix Municipal Court Veteran’s Court System, offering the same services, all pro-bono.

For more information about the Camelback Chapter contact camelbackdar@gmail.com or visit http://camelback.arizonadar.org.