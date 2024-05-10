Keep Phoenix Beautiful will host a Mother’s Day tea and yoga event Saturday, May 11, at the Mountain View Community Garden, located at 9901 N. 7th Ave.

Area residents are invited to bring the motherly figure in their life to enjoy tea and snacks from 9-10 a.m. After tea is served, those interested will have the opportunity to participate in a restorative yoga session fit for all levels and ages.

There is no cost to attend. For additional information or to RSVP, click on the “Events” link at www.keepphxbeautiful.org.