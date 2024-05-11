The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that this weekend, May 10-13, will be a busy one for Valley freeway closures or restrictions. Follow the detour tips to avoid closures or travel at non-peak hours to avoid anticipated heavy traffic (such as the southbound I-17 closure in the northern part of Phoenix), while the following restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 closed between State Route 74 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 13) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road closed. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Primary Detour : Exit southbound I-17 to westbound SR 74 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Loop 303.

in north Phoenix (May 13) for pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Broadway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 13) for pavement improvement work. Both US 60 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads also closed. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using the northbound Price frontage road before connecting with northbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Other local routes include northbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

(Price Freeway) (Superstition Freeway) (May 13) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 13) for lane marking work. Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Power and Ellsworth roads closed. Detour : Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue, to travel beyond the closure.

(Superstition Freeway) (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa (May 13) for lane marking work. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th Street and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 11) for construction. Eastbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Detour : Consider using the eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60. Note : The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 10 p.m. Friday (May 10) for reconstruction. Consider exiting at Elliot Road and following detour signs. For more information, visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

(Superstition Freeway) (May 11) for construction. US 60 (Grand Avenue) narrowed to one lane in both directions between Center Street (Wittmann area) and SR 74 from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 11) and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday (May 12) for pavement sealing work. Detours : Westbound US 60 drivers can use northbound Loop 303 to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and westbound State Route 74. Eastbound US 60 drivers(from Wickenburg) can consider using eastbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and southbound Loop 303 to reach Grand Avenue (US 60).

(Grand Avenue) (Wittmann area) (May 11) and (May 12) for pavement sealing work.

