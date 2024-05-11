Social media was abuzz on April 16 as one venerable restaurant announced that it would close its doors at the end of this summer, ushering in an opportunity for another lauded local favorite to take over the space.

Binkley’s Restaurant, a 22-seat fine dining restaurant located at 2320 E. Osborn Rd. in Phoenix, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on May 25.

“On May 24, the last menu cycle of Binkley’s Restaurant will start,” an April Facebook post noted. “We will bring back many of our most loved dishes from over the years, and it will be available until mid- August. We hope you will come and be nostalgic with us!

“In August, we will be turning Binkley’s Restaurant over to the talented Chef Stephen Jones of the larder & the delta,” the April Facebook post continued. “Binkley’s Restaurant is special to us, so we thought carefully about who we would like to see operating in our space. We reached out to him to see if he would consider executing his food as an elevated, multicourse, seasonal tasting menu, and he enthusiastically accepted our offer.”

The popular Southern cuisine-inspired the larder & the delta bade farewell to its location at 200 W. Portland St. in October 2023 after a five-year run. The new incarnation is expected to open at the Osborn Road location in mid-September.

Over on the larder & the delta Facebook page, gratitude was the vibe of the day. Their post read in part, “We are so incredibly thankful to have found our new home within the walls of such a storied and remarkable restaurant for the past 20 years. Thank you to everyone who helped get us to this point past and present. The next journey begins, and we are eternally grateful for you all.”

Learn more at www.binkleysrestaurant.com or www.thelarderandthedelta.com.