Valley residents are invited to make an escape right in town this summer at Lylo Swim Club. Located in Rise Uptown, the stylish, mid-century modern-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of Uptown Phoenix, Lylo will host weekly night swims accompanied by DJs sets presented by Recordbar Radio, every Saturday from 5-9 p.m. now through Aug. 31. And as always, the bartenders will be shaking up craft cocktails and the restaurant will serve its Sonoran-inspired menu.

For those looking for an overnight stay, Rise Uptown rooms focus on modern comfort and they keep it local with handcrafted touches such as custom vanities and wardrobes by Urban Plough, concrete sinks by Slabhaus, and stylish, mid-century-inspired fireplaces by Modfire in select rooms. A record collection curated by local institution Stinkweeds is available for guests to cue up on their in-room record player.

Lylo Swim Club is located at 400 W. Camelback Road at. Visit www.riseuptownhotel.com for details.