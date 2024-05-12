It is kitten season in the Valley, and bottle babies, squeaky meows and gentle purrs could be in the future of those who sign up to become a foster with Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL). Fosters makes a difference in these furry resident’s lives by helping prepare them for their forever homes.

Last year, AAWL saved close to 2,000 animals who were at risk for euthanasia at other shelters, but who were not quite ready to be put up for adoption. Fostering is a safe, cost-effective alternative to the stressful shelter environment and helps AAWL save even more lives.

As the organization continues to grow and take in more vulnerable animals, the need is greater than ever for dedicated foster families to help care for the animals until they are ready for find their forever home.

Whether residents have a small amount of time to give, or want to make a full-time commitment, there are a variety of different fostering opportunities available, including neonate kittens and puppies/nursing moms, medical fosters and homeward bound pets.

For additional information or to sign up, visit www.aawl.org/foster.