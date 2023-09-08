One of Cirque du Soleil’s most enchanting arena productions is back in North America and heading to Phoenix this month. “Corteo” is a unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, that first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

“Corteo will be presented at the Footprint Center for seven shows only, Sept. 13–17. For information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.