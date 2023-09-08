Cirque du Soleil will bring the magic of “Corteo” to Valley audiences at the Footprint Center in September (photo by Maja Prgomet).

One of Cirque du Soleil’s most enchanting arena productions is back in North America and heading to Phoenix this month. “Corteo” is a unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, that first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

“Corteo will be presented at the Footprint Center for seven shows only, Sept. 13–17. For information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Author