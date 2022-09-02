On the Town in September

This month, Valley theater troupes begin to roll out their 2022-23 seasons, live music venues keep the tunes coming, museums offer fresh perspectives and more. See you on the town in September!

‘Nosferatu’ 100th Anniversary Screening

Sept. 6

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com

Duran Duran

Sept. 7

Footprint Center

www.footprintcenter.com; 602-379-7800

Dwight Yoakam

Sept. 8

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com

Paper Foxes

Sept. 9

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Alicia Keys

Sept. 10

Arizona Financial Theatre

www.livenation.com

Wet Leg

Sept. 15

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Johnny Rawls

Sept. 16

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Five Guys Names Moe’

Sept. 16–25

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128

Pasquale Grasso Trio

Sept. 17

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

‘The Book of Will’

Thru Sept. 18

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Robert Jon & The Wreck

Sept. 20

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Contemporary Moves’

Sept. 22–25

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

Andrew Bird/ Iron & Wine

Sept. 23

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

The Collection

Sept. 25

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

The Arcadian Wild

Sept. 28

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

The Mauskovic Dance Band

Sept. 28

Valley Bar

www.valleybarphx.com

Luna Luna

Sept. 29

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Lake Street Dive

Sept. 30

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Willie Jones III

Sept. 30

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Discovering Desert Diversity: A SAQA Arizona Regional Exhibition

Thru Oct. 2

Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery

www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.