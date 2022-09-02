On the Town in September

September 2022
‘Nosferatu’ 100th Anniversary Screening
Sept. 6
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.pccticketing.com
Duran Duran
Sept. 7
Footprint Center
www.footprintcenter.com; 602-379-7800
Dwight Yoakam
Sept. 8
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.pccticketing.com
Paper Foxes
Sept. 9
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Alicia Keys
Sept. 10
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com
Wet Leg
Sept. 15
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Johnny Rawls
Sept. 16
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Five Guys Names Moe’
Sept. 16–25
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128
Pasquale Grasso Trio
Sept. 17
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
‘The Book of Will’
Thru Sept. 18
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
Robert Jon & The Wreck
Sept. 20
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Contemporary Moves’
Sept. 22–25
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096
Andrew Bird/ Iron & Wine
Sept. 23
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
The Collection
Sept. 25
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
The Arcadian Wild
Sept. 28
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
The Mauskovic Dance Band
Sept. 28
Valley Bar
www.valleybarphx.com
Luna Luna
Sept. 29
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
Lake Street Dive
Sept. 30
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Willie Jones III
Sept. 30
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Discovering Desert Diversity: A SAQA Arizona Regional Exhibition
Thru Oct. 2
Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497
