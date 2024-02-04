The VNSA Used Book Sale will return for its 67th year Feb. 10-11. All proceeds from the event benefit human service charities in Maricopa County.

The VNSA sells thousands of books, media and other related items at prices significantly reduced from retail prices. Except for books in the Sets Area, books are marked with a price sticker on the spine, upper right cover and/or inside the front cover. All unmarked standard-size paperbacks are $2. All items are half-price all day Sunday (except for the books in the Rare & Unusual area).

The annual event is held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, in the Ag Building, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the book sale is free, but attendees should be aware that the Arizona State Fairgrounds charges a parking fee that supports the Fairgrounds. VNSA does not receive any money from parking fees.

For additional information, visit www.vnsabooksale.org.