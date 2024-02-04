Salt River Project (SRP) will offer two workshops this month as part of its popular shade tree program. After completing one of the virtual workshops, customers can select two 2- 6-foot-tall shade tree saplings at a shade tree pickup event.

The free, virtual workshops, scheduled for Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, from 10-11 a.m. both days, will educate customers on how to plant and care for the trees before receiving them. The workshops are bilingual and closed captions will be offered. Availability is limited.

Learn more at www.srpnet.com/shadetrees.