Skate for good this First Friday

Local nonprofit Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. will host a skateboarding food drive in downtown Phoenix for First Friday. The Skate and Donate Skate Session & Food Drive will be hosted at The Warehouse, 901 N. Central Ave, Friday, Sept. 2, from 6–10 p.m.

The nonprofit will open their Pop-Up Skatepark to the public for people of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels. Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. is asking participants and spectators to bring nonperishable food items, which the organization will be donating to UMOM New Day Centers, a local nonprofit that provides shelter, housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.

Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. is the nonprofit arm of Cowtown Skateboards. Find the skateboard retailer in Phoenix at 5024 N. Central Ave. Contact the Phoenix store at 602-212-9687. They also have locations in Glendale, Tempe and Goodyear. Learn more at www.cowtownskateboards.com or www.cowtownskate.org.