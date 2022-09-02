From the Editor: September 2022

Hello, North Central Neighbors!

Despite a waterlogged August monsoon, water continues to be a major issue for the state — a resource near and dear to everyone living in desert cities and one that is under threat. Those I spoke with for our cover story say that collaboration will be key to the survival of our water sources. Part of that collaboration includes residents, who can do their part by looking at ways to conserve water at home. You will find resources in the story.

Also on the cover, I had the pleasure of talking with Bob Corritore. His North Central venue, The Rhythm Room, has been a mainstay for live music in Phoenix for more than 30 years, and he has been sharing his love of the blues for more than a decade beyond that as a musician and through is radio show, “Those Lowdown Blues.”

Our September Café Chat features a newer kid on the block, Neighborly Public House, the latest offering from Common Ground Culinary and owner/chef Christopher Collins. Also in Food for Thought, we catch up with the duo behind Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co., opening soon at the corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, and update you on some delicious fall food festivals headed our way.

We round out the issue with local community, business, entertainment and school news and information. As always, we appreciate your readership and hope you enjoy our September issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net

Tagged from the editor