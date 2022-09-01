Willow opens sales in North Central

In August, a new luxury community announced that it opened sales in North Central Phoenix.

Willow, built by Camelot Homes and located on 15th Ave. just south of Northern Ave., is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on quarter-acre lots. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3–5 bedrooms and 3.5–5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.

“Willow’s location presented us with a unique opportunity to build in this charming established North Central neighborhood that retains the character of simpler times in Phoenix past,” says Camelot Homes co-owner and managing director, Julie Hancock.

She added that residents will experience the best of both rural and urban living. Willow’s ranch style homes and tree-lined streets reflect historical elements while embracing contemporary styling. Homeowners can enjoy the quiet of Willow with easy access to the shops, restaurants and sports and entertainment venues of both Uptown Phoenix and Downtown Phoenix.

For additional information, visit www.camelothomes.com/community/willow.