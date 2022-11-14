Percy Award winner

Ryan Narramore, APR, vice president, Brand & Marketing, at Valley of the Sun United Way, was named the 2022 Percy Award recipient by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Phoenix Chapter. Narramore received the award at the chapter’s annual Copper Anvil Awards ceremony. He was recognized for his service to PRSA’s Phoenix Chapter, Western District and National office.

A Valley native and North Central resident, Narramore has more than 16 years of public relations, advertising, marketing and communications experience.

Established in 1960, the Percy Award is only given when a panel of past award recipients agrees on a deserving practitioner. PRSA Phoenix supports public relations professionals from throughout the Valley. The chapter works to enhance its members’ professionalism and to support public relations students at the state’s universities and colleges.