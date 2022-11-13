Fundraiser will support homeless pups

Almost There: A Mom + Pups Rescue (ATR) and the Hormel family, invite supporters and pup lovers to Vanity Fur, a soirée that includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction items, puppy races and more.

Founded by Geri Hormel, ATR specializes in pregnant and nursing dogs and pups who need time and space to grow and become socialized. The moms and pups have significant social time with adults, children and other dogs.

The puppies go through a specially designed curriculum, “Puppy Culture,” developed by a team of experts. As soon as they are born and until they leave the organization’s care, ATR pups participate in age-appropriate enrichment activities to help with their socialization and overall development into well-adjusted furry family members. The mama dogs also work with on-site behaviorists who develop personalized programs to prepare them for life as new best friends.

ATR relies solely on donations. Fundraising events support ATR’s mission to save mama dogs and pups, provide care and enrichment and find loving, forever homes.

Scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, 7–11 p.m., Vanity Fur attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best cocktail attire and enjoy a glamorous evening to help save more homeless dogs. This is a 21 and over event.

The event will be held indoors and on the outdoor terrace (rain or shine) at Wrigley Mansion, 2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix. Learn more at www.almostthererescue.org/events.

Almost There is located at 2611 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. For information, call 480-336-9860.