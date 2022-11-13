New accessible fishing dock unveiled

At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park.

DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s group, to help build the dock, that will ensure everyone, regardless of ability, is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors.

“Nearly all Papago Park ponds have sloped, dirt, banks that can be difficult and unsafe for certain challenged members of the fishing community,” Parks and Recreation Department director Cynthia Aguilar said. “This unique dock is a big step forward in our goal to achieve equality throughout the department.”

To make accessibility even easier, the location for the fishing dock is on the largest pond adjacent to the main parking area, which includes multiple ADA parking spaces.

Papago Park is located at 625 N. Galvin Parkway (north of the main entrance to Phoenix Zoo).

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/parks.