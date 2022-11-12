Cocktail pairing dinner focuses on bourbon

Phoenix City Grille (PCG) will partner with Angel’s Envy to present a pairing dinner featuring bourbon cocktails prepared by mixologist Chelsea Niven and Ben Purull. The Tuesday, Nov. 15, cocktail tasting will be served with a specially crafted menu by PCG’s executive chef, Micah Wyzlic.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome cocktail and scrumptious light nibbles before the dinner begins. Courses, each paired with a specialty cocktail featuring a different and exclusive Angel’s Envy varietal. The menu includes Harvest Salad (first course) featuring McClendon Farm’s baby gem, shaved fennel, honey crisp, prickled celery, Meyer lemon and basil vinaigrette, crispy quinoa and pecorino; Corey’s Duck Confit (second course) with kambocha puree, tart cherry and Grand Marnier gastrique, pickled fennel and kambocha ribbons and crispy sage; All-Natural Grass-Fed Argentine Ribeye (third course) with wild mushroom farro “risotto,” caramelized shallot, four peppercorn Angel’s Envy reduction, frisee salad and aged sherry; and for a finale, Cardamom Panna Cotta with star anise salted caramel, spiced pear and Angel’s Envy compote.

Phoenix City Grille is located at 5816 N. 16th St., Phoenix. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $120, plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. To reserve seating, or for more information, call 602-266-3001 or visit www.phoenixcitygrille.com.