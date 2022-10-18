Hunter joins Pedal Haus team

There is a new culinary director at Pedal Haus Brewery, and he is already making his mark with an updated brunch menu.

Zach Hunter has 25 years of culinary experience that will help shape and develop the food menus served at Pedal Haus. After graduating from Arizona Culinary Institute, Hunter spent time working in several restaurants that were awarded two Michelin stars — Mugaritz in Spain and Atera in New York City. In 2012, he moved to Austin, where he was named Rising Star Chef of the Year by “CultureMap Austin.” Most recently, he spent three years as corporate chef for Fox Restaurant Concepts and oversaw all creative development for the entire company.

Hunter’s first impact on Pedal Haus is an updated brunch menu that debuted in September at the Downtown Phoenix Pedal Haus location. New items include Peaches & Cream Parfait — candied peaches, whipped mascarpone, blueberries, tart cherries, almond brittle, toasted coconut, granola; PB&J Sticky Buns — served with strawberry jam; Fried Chicken & Belgian Liege Waffles — honey butter, blackberry syrup; and Smoked Short Rib Hash — sunny side up eggs, crispy potatoes, green chili beer cheese, smoked corn, sweet & spicy peppers, chimichurri.

Pedal Haus Brewery entered the local craft beer scene in 2015 when it opened its first location on Mill Avenue in Tempe. Since then, it has won more than 32 medals and awards including a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 and Best Brewery in the United States at the 2019 Copa Cerveza de Americas.

Find Pedal Haus in downtown Phoenix at 214 E. Roosevelt St. For more information, call 623-213-8229 or visit www.pedalhausbrewery.com.