Camp Lylo is in session at Rise Uptown Hotel’s Lylo Swim Club the first weekend of July. Enjoy nostalgic camp favorites with a grown-up twist.

“Campers” will enjoy Specialty S’more shots, watermelon cocktails and other beverages featuring Titos Vodka, Huss Brewing and Cartel Roasting Co., plus camp games and activities will be presented by Parc PHX photobooth, Mollz to the Wallz Tie Dye and Linkxlou Permanent Jewelry over the weekend of July 1–2. DJ Brycen Zolnik will be playing from noon to 5pm both days.

To sign up, visit www.lylophx.com and select “reserve pool.” Book a daybed, lounge chair, or night swim for July 1 or 2.