This summer, children across the Valley have the chance to learn and play a wide variety of sports, playground games, and activities at the long-running Camp Hubbard. Now celebrating 25 years in business, the co-ed camp is designed for ages four-and-a-half to 14. Kids can spend the summer making new friends while playing indoor and outdoor activities, such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, archery, capture the flag and more.

Children do not have to be skilled athletes to have a great time at Camp Hubbard. Some campers have never tried many of the sports and activities that the staff introduces them to. The goal during summer camp is to guide and teach every camper according to their ability while making the activities fun and rewarding.

Each week is a different theme inspiring creativity and fun throughout the week. At the end of each week on “Fun Friday” campers dress up and celebrate the theme with different activities and competitions.

“We are extremely excited to be back for our 25th consecutive year of summer camp,” said Ann Marie Sunderhaus, CEO of Camp Hubbard and the Hubbard Family Swim Schools, which were founded by her parents, Kathy and Bob Hubbard, in 1998. “Now more than ever, kids need all the social and physical benefits that summer camp has to offer. Camp Hubbard is a terrific way to keep children ‘unplugged’ and off the screens during the day and it’s where kids can learn new sports and skills, build self-confidence, and make fantastic summer childhood memories.”

Camp Hubbard will operate through Aug. 4 at four Valley locations, including Sunnyslope High School, 35 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix. For more information or to enroll, call Camp Hubbard at 602-786-6789 or visit www.camphubbardaz.com.