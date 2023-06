Holiday Spa Mobile Home Community will host an Early Bird Community-wide Yard Sale, Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The gates of the community, located at 10401 N. Cave Creek Road, will be open. Residents may elect to stay open longer and on other days.

For additional information, visit www.holidayspamhc.com.