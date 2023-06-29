Phoenix Friends School, an independent school in midtown Phoenix, is offering four interactive summer camps for curious kids this July.

Robotics camp (July 10–14) will allow young computer programmers to delve into the world of robotics using Lego Spike Prime kits. Theater camp (July 17–21) will engage students in a broad range of theatrical activities which will provide new skills in a fun and creative environment. Arts camp (July 24–28) will introduce campers to a variety of hands-on arts experiences and leave camp with a finished arts piece each day. Finally, cooking camp (July 31–Aug. 4) will allow campers to immerse themselves in a new international cuisine each day and conclude with a feast for families and friends.

Camp programs will be held at the Central United Methodist Church campus, 1875 N. Central Ave. The cost is $295 per student, per camp. Register at www.phoenixfriendsschool.org. For more information, call 602-562-2662.