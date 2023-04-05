The Central Phoenix United Methodist churches (UMC) invite the community to attend an Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m., Sunday, April 9.

The service will be held at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Rd. Residents are invited to greet Easter morning at the park’s neighborhood mound section, accessed by the park’s Central Avenue entrance, two blocks north of Indian School Road. Praise music will be provided by Triplicity of Central UMC.

For additional information, contact CrossRoads UMC at 602-944-1524.