Big changes have been in the works for Christown Spectrum mall since its owner, Christown 1755, LLC, which is managed by Kimco Realty Corporation, filed a Planned Unit Development (PUD) with the City of Phoenix in February 2021.

The original Z-10-21-5 rezoning case encompasses 84.21 acres (everything from Montebello to Bethany Home Road, 15th to 19th Avenue, with the exception of the Target store and its parking lot) and is still active. The stated goal of that rezoning is to create a “multi-phased redevelopment of Christown to convert into a dynamic and vibrant urban environment with pedestrian-oriented thematic areas, retail, commercial, multifamily residential, entertainment and offices.”

Fast forward two years to the Feb. 28 Alhambra Village Planning Committee meeting, where case Z-80-22-5 was presented requesting a rezoning of 12.5 acres beginning at the northwest corner of 15th Avenue and Montebello. The request would allow the owners to activate just part of the original PUD by bringing multifamily residential to the site.

The two-phase development would cover the expanse of the existing parking lot and the former Costco fuel station and include 760 market-rate units. The proposed development would be five stories in height, except along 15th Avenue, where it will begin at two stories with a gradual stepback to five.

The first phase of the project would be on the northeast corner of 17th Avenue and Montebello and include 290 units and structured parking. The second phase, on the northwest corner of 15th Avenue and Montebello will include 470 units and additional structured parking (a portion of which would eventually be made available to Harkins Theatres patrons).

Representatives from the Pasadena Neighborhood Association and Washington Park Neighborhood Association threw their support behind the proposal. The project was approved to move forward by a vote of 12-1 and will be heard by the Planning Commission at its April 13 meeting.

In the meantime, in mid-March, Kimco announced a handful of new tenants for the property. They include Naughty Tacos, which is now open, KTK Chiropractic, set to open this summer, and Burlington, Five Below and Hobby Lobby, all scheduled to open in 2024. The center also celebrated the openings of American Furniture Warehouse, Bamboo Asian Kitchen and Ghett Yo Wings in 2022.

Learn more at https://christownspectrum.shopkimco.com.