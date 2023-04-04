Easter is Sunday, April 9, and Wrigley Mansion will offer a five-course limited menu by chef de cuisine Juan Pablo Mendez Obregon and special desserts by chef Joile Skwiercz. As always, the littles, 5 years and under, are free of charge. The mansion offers views all around and a charming historic atmosphere.

Throughout April, residents can also enjoy live jazz, Friday nights in the intimate Living Room. Guests can order a bite and a cocktail and let the sounds of local jazz musicians surround them. Two sets are available leaving time for dinner at Geordie’s. The monthly musician lineup is available on the website. A rotating lineup of performers includes vocalist Geri Hormel, the daughter of the late Mansion owner, Geordie Hormel, among other local favorites.

Wrigley Mansion is located at 2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix. For additional information or reservations, visit www.wrigleymansion.com.