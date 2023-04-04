In mid-March, the Phoenix Water Services Department announced a proposed rate increase to address “rising costs for water and wastewater services.”

In a released statement, the department said, “While the increase is necessary to meet inflationary pressures affecting utilities across the nation, Phoenix will still have some of the most affordable water services compared to other large cities, and customers who conserve water will be able to lessen the impact of the higher rates.”

A request was also made to increase the Stormwater Excise Tax to fund the City’s compliance with new requirements for preventing pollution from entering waterways.

According to the department, preliminary estimates show the average residential customer will see an increase for water service (Water Usage Fee) of approximately 6.5 percent or $2 in October 2023, with additional increases in March 2024 (6.5 percent) and March 2025 (13 percent). For wastewater service, the average residential customer will see an increase of approximately 6.5 percent or $1.60 in October 2023 with additional increases in March 2024 (6.5 percent) and March 2025 (7 percent).

The proposal also includes changing the water allowance structure to encourage water conservation, which could result in some customers paying an additional amount of approximately $4 more beginning in October 2023. Phoenix has a seasonal structure for rates where charges are higher in the hotter seasons and lower in the cooler seasons.

The current volume allowance is 4,488 gallons, October through May, and 7,480 gallons, June through September. Proposed allowances are 3,740 gallons, October through May, and 5,984 gallons, June through September.

City staff will attend public meetings, which began in March and continue through early May, to gather comments and provide information on the proposed increases.

Find the meeting schedule and more information at www.phoenix.gov/proposedrates. To learn more about assistance programs and payment options for customers who may need help with their bills, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices.