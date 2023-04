The results of the March 14 Runoff Election for city of Phoenix Council Districts 6 and 8 are in, and two new individuals have been elected.

In District 6, Kevin Robinson walked away with an outsized number of votes over Sam Stone, and in District 8, Kesha Hodge Washington ousted incumbent Carlos Garcia. Robinson and Washington will begin their respective four-year terms April 17.

For additional information about city of Phoenix elections, visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections.