Night golf raises funds for Valley foundation

Valley nonprofit Young Visionary Board dedicates its time raising money for the Foundation for Blind Children. Its largest event of the year, the third annual One Club Classic golf tournament, will take place Aug. 26.

The glow-in-the-dark night golf event, a “golf tournament with a twist,” is played at night using glow-in-the-dark balls. Each player is allowed just one club to navigate the course. The fundraiser is geared to be inclusive of all, from the avid golfer to the casual putt-putt golfer.

This year’s event will be held at Continental Golf Club, 7920 E. Osborn Rd., Scottsdale, Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at 5 p.m. Player registration is $150/person. An open bar afterparty will be held at Rockbar and is included with all registrations. The cost for an afterparty-only ticket is $50.

To learn more about the event, visit www.youngvisionariesboard.org under the “Events” link. Learn more about Foundation for Blind Children at www.seeitourway.org.