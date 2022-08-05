Shop local-ish at farmers markets

Throughout the year, Valley farmers markets provide fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, baked goods, meats, hand-crafted items and more. Over the summer months, residents can visit three different markets to find goods grown or made by Arizona farmers and artisans.

Visit the Roadrunner Park Farmers Market every Saturday morning from 7–11 a.m., June through September (8 a.m.–1 p.m., October through May). In addition, Roadrunner Park includes children’s playground with play equipment, a fishing pond, ducks and geese on premises, swimming pool, soccer fields, and all kinds of special events. The market is located at 3502 E. Cactus Rd. For additional information, visit www.arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com.

In the central city, visit the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market at its new location, 720 N. 5th St. The market is open Saturdays, 7:30–11:30 a.m. over the summer months, May through September; 8 a.m –1 p.m, October through April. For more information, visit https://downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org.

Finally, while the Wednesday market and online marketplace are both closed for the summer, the Uptown Farmers Market continues every Saturday this summer from 7–11 a.m. Located at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave., the Uptown Farmers Market is a dedicated gathering space for nearly 200 local Arizona producers. Find more information at www.uptownmarketaz.com.